Donald K. Hutcheson
Donald K. Hutcheson, age 88, passed away October 10, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on July 6, 1931, to the late Jack and Viola (Beltz) Hutcheson. Don graduated from Iowa State University and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. In 1985 he founded Hutcheson Engineering. Don was an avid model airplane enthusiast and was a private airplane pilot. He was very active at the Council Bluffs Airport, especially with the Commemorative Air Force and Museum. Don was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and a member of the St. Albert Ambassadors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Hutcheson.
Don is survived by his children, Jeff Hutcheson (Cindy), Doug Hutcheson (Brenda), Natalie Burkey (Dan); sisters, Loretta Chapman and Delores Wilson; his grandchildren, Jessica Hutcheson, Benjamin Hutcheson and wife Stephani, Andrew Burkey and wife Daniella, Ashley Hutcheson, Amanda Burkey, Peter Hutcheson (Haley Harrill); great-grandchild, Eva Hutcheson; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Vigil service will begin at 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 5 p.m., on Sunday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., on Monday, at St. Patrick's Church, #4 Valley View Drive, in Council Bluffs. Interment is in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Catholic Schools or St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
