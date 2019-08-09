Doris H.
Irwin
Doris H. Irwin, age 97, of Council Bluffs, went home with the Lord Jesus and her husband, August 7, 2019.
Doris was born April 20, 1922, in Hancock, Iowa, to the late Rolland and Via (Bates) Blakely. She married Robert W. Irwin on February 19, 1941. They were blessed with 3 children, Margaret, Dennis and Samuel. Doris worked at the Martin Bomber Plant in Omaha, Neb., during WWII and then at St. Bernard's Hospital and the Council Bluffs School District as a cook for over 30 years retiring in 1987. She was a good loving church member at Timothy Lutheran Church and a long time blood donor. Doris loved going to yard sales after she retired to buy for the many, many, grandchildren. She loved to tend to the small garden in the back yard and the flowers she would plant each year. Doris was a very thoughtful person and determined individual. Her spirit and heart live on in all who loved her. She was a true friend, who reached out for their hand then touched their hearts. Doris was a good Christian woman who never saw bad in anyone, only the good.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Irwin in 1984; daughter, Margaret Jackson in 2013; son, Dennis Irwin in 2016; 5 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Doris is survived by her son, Sam (Evelyn) Irwin, of Council Bluffs; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Janeen Irwin, of Council Bluffs; son-in-law, Ken Jackson, of Fort Worth, Texas; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.