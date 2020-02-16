Nancy Ellen (Pleas) Ives
Nancy Ellen (Pleas) Ives, 87 years old, was born on February 20, 1932, in Huggins, Mo. She passed away on January 20, 2020, in Mesquite, Nev., after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Theodore "Ted" Gene Ives, who was born, in Council Bluffs, on June 7, 1927, and passed away on March 8, 2019, in Mesquite.
Nancy and Ted were married on June 27, 1948 and they lived in Council Bluffs until 1959 when they relocated to Anchorage, Alaska, where they raised their three children. After retirement, they moved from Anchorage to the Kenai, Alaska area where they enjoyed fishing and outings with their family. Finally in 1997, they settled in the community of Mesquite. The joys in their lives were their family.
Nancy is survived by her three children: son, Stephen Eugene Ives and wife Lisa Marie Gonzales Ives, of Girdwood, Alaska; daughter, Nanci Christine Terencio and husband Dean Peter Terencio, of Anchorage; daughter, Vikki Colleen Waymire, of Vancouver, Wash; grandchildren, Robert Theodore Williams (son of Nanci) and his wife Jennifer, James Loren Clark (son of Vikki) and his wife Kristi, Jamie Lynn Clark (daughter of Vikki); great-grandchildren, Gunner Roy and Dillon Theodore Williams (twins) and Lucas Alton Williams, Gabriel Owen Clark, Elliot Preston Clark and Noah Theodore Clark (triplets).
We miss our parents "Nana and Pappo" very much, we comforted in knowing they have passed onto their final journey. They are together once again in the arms of the Lord, for eternity.
