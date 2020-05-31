Jean Louise Jackson, age 90, passed away May 27, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1929, to the late Thomas and Jesse (Kline) Powers in Pontiac, Mich. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Ed Powers and Richard Powers. She is survived by her husband, Glen Jackson; children, Glenna Walker, Linda Louise Wunsch (Ken) and Daniel Jackson (Lisa); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Cook (Jerry); a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service is at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Service information
11:00AM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
