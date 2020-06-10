Larry S. Jackson, age 81, passed away June 7, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1938, to the late Carl and Mamie (Rhodes) Jackson, in Phelps, Mo. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Marylin Jackson; four brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his children, Larry Jackson (Lorrie), Mamie Rohrer, Stephanie Phipps (Ron) and Betty Jackson; six grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Service information

Jun 12
Visitation
Friday, June 12, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
