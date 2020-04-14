Johnny L. Jager Johnny, age 73, a five year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on March 28, 2020. He was born to Johnny and Lillian Jager, in Council Bluffs. He loved working on cars starting at a young age and was a mechanic most of his life. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964. After graduation, he joined the coast guard and served in Vietnam. After moving to Bullhead City, his favorite past time was going out into the desert collecting and polishing rocks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Lillian Jager; and an infant son, Shane. He is survived by his wife, Pearl; his sons, Chance Jager (Sydney), of Cohasset, Minn., Pride Jager, of Duluth, Minn., Wayne Jager (Nicelynn), of Springhill, Kan.; daughters, Jenny Newton, of Murry, Iowa, Summer Jager (Dude), of Grand Rapids, Minn., Nevada Jager, of Grand Rapids, his step-children, Fred Franks (Debbie), of Council Bluffs, Teresa Franks (John), of Bullhead City, and David Franks, of Grand Rapids. He also has 23 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Our hearts have been broken with your leaving. You remain with us always. Johnny has been cremated and a burial service will be announced later.
