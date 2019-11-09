Joan C. James
Joan C. James, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 6, 2019, at her home.
Joan was born on August 11, 1939, in Council Bluffs, to the late Roy and Dorothy (Brayman) Riddle. Joan graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, then attended Iowa Western Community College. Joan worked as an accountant for the IRS, retiring in 1990.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters; and 1 brother.
Joan is survived by daughters, Judy and Steve Parrott, of Council Bluffs, Carol Darveaux and Fiance, Mike Barnard, of Madison, Wis.; sons, Donnie James, Randal and Jeanette James, all of Council Bluffs; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her sister, Jackie, of Grandbury, Texas; brother, Buddy Riddle, of Council Bluffs; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service on Monday, at 1 p.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
