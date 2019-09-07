Virginia Ann Jarrard
Virginia Ann Jarrard, passed away September 2, 2019.
Virginia Ann Jarrard was born in Council Bluffs, on January 15, 1961. Some of Virginia's favorite things to do included spending precious moments with her family and friends, listening to Fleetwood Mac and the Mamas and the Papas (her absolute favorites), playing bingo, shopping, watching Family Feud, singing hymns in church, movie nights and drinking Diet Pepsi.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, the late Jack and Illa (Ramsey) Jarrard; and sister, Cheryl Michelson.
Virginia is survived by her children, Jesse and Paul Ridder, Illa (Bob) Hruska, Virginia Ridder Jr. (Josh Gonterman); brother, Jack Jarrard; sister, Karen Fredericksen; her grandchildren, Talon Gonterman and Hezekiah Hruska; nieces; nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation, Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Funeral Service, Monday, September 9, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment at Garner Township Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.