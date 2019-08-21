Nora Jane Jastorff
Nora Jane Jastorff, age 60, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 16, 2019.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., on June 2, 1959, to the late Lloyd and Edith (Mygind) Cary.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Jastorff; children, Lindsay Sobczyk (Billy), Joshua Jastorff (Sirinya), Kyla Jastorff; mother-in-law, Shirley Jastorff; sister, Myrtle O'Neill (Richard); brother, Sam Cary; 8 grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Visitation is Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., at Timothy Lutheran Church. Memorial service is 11 a.m., on Saturday, at Timothy Lutheran Church. The family will direct memorials.
