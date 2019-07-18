Daniel M. Jensen

Daniel M. Jensen, age 37, passed away July 16, 2019.

He was born in Council Bluffs, on March 5, 1982. Daniel graduated from St. Albert High School with the class of 2000. He then graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in accounting and was a proud Jayhawk.

Daniel is survived by his parents, Norman and Mary Jo Jensen; sister, Sarah Jensen; nephew, Quaid Werklund; niece, Lily Werklund; aunts; uncles; cousins; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials in his honor.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

Receive obituaries like this everyday to your email. Sign up for our daily obituary newsletters here.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.