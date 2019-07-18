Daniel M. Jensen
Daniel M. Jensen, age 37, passed away July 16, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on March 5, 1982. Daniel graduated from St. Albert High School with the class of 2000. He then graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in accounting and was a proud Jayhawk.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Norman and Mary Jo Jensen; sister, Sarah Jensen; nephew, Quaid Werklund; niece, Lily Werklund; aunts; uncles; cousins; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service is 2 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials in his honor.
