Harold
Bernard
Jensen
Harold Bernard Jensen, age 81, passed away July 9, 2019, at CHI-Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Harold was born March 7, 1938, in Hazel Dell Township to the late George and Sigrid (Berg) Jensen and was united in marriage to Claudean D. Miller on May 3, 1956. Harold worked many years as a Automobile Mechanic for Frost Car Care, Dillon Tire and House Of Mufflers where he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Woolsoncroft, Jean Sorensen and Dorothy Lee; brothers, Leonard, Harry and Henry. Harold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claudean; daughter, Tina Jones-Del Castillo (Albert) of Omaha, Neb.; sons, Jeffrey and Kenneth, both of Council Bluffs, Steven (Vicki) of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine (Paul) Stahlnecker, of Honey Creek, Iowa; brothers, Marvin (Carol), of Crescent, Iowa, Robert, of Modale, Iowa, Johnny, of Scribner, Neb.; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service, Monday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Grange Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.
