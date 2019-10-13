Marlene R. Jensen
Marlene R. Jensen, age 82, passed away peacefully in her home after a brief illness on October 11, 2019.
She was born March 26, 1937, at her family farm in Council Bluffs, to the late Arnold and Irene Haynes.
Marlene is preceded in death by her parents and brother Leonard Haynes.
Marlene leaves her son, Dennis Haynes; daughters, Cheryl Jackson and Suzanne Merit; brother, Don Haynes and wife Billie; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Precious.
Our images of Marlene will forever remain close and absolutely full of love that she gave each and every one of us. Private family services will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.