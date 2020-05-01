Frank G. Jerkovich Frank G. Jerkovich, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 29, 2020. Services are pending.

Service information

May 3
Visitation
Sunday, May 3, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
