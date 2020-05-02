Frank George Jerkovich, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 29, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Frank was born in Council Bluffs, on November 3, 1936, to the late Charles and Mary Jerkovich and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1955. He was united in marriage to Linda Smith on May 11, 1958. Frank worked several years as a switchman for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was an avid golfer, horse racing fan, mushroom hunter, former youth wrestling coach, where he took many kids to the Tulsa Olympics. Frank loved his dogs and cats and watching his kid's and grandkid's activities. Frank is preceded in death by his parents; son, Chuck in 2016; brothers, Charles and John; sisters, Ann Haynie and Helen Hartman. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Linda; daughters, Joan Broesch, of Omaha, Neb., Jacque Jerkovich and her dog Phin, Margie Johnson and husband Greg, all Council Bluffs; daughter-in-law, Kristi L. Jerkovich; eight grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Sell and husband Floyd, of Omaha, Lucille Meade and husband Don, of Omaha, Margie Stiles and husband Mike, of Council Bluffs; special nephew, John Jerkovich; many other nieces, nephews and friends. Open visitation, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Private family funeral on Monday, with interment, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. Family funeral service will be live streamed at 11 a.m., on Monday, on the funeral home's website.
+1
+1
Service information
May 3
Visitation
Sunday, May 3, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
2:00PM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Enter Your Pooch Into Our Mutt Madness And You Could Win A $250 Visa Gift Card To Spoil Your Winning Doggie Or Yourself!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.