Barbara Ann (Boyd)
Jerome
Barbara Ann (Boyd) Jerome, passed away on August 12, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on August 21, 1934, to the late Erskin and Mattie (Madsen) Boyd. Barb graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1952 and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1956. After many years of teaching, Barb retired from the Council Bluffs Community School District.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband L. Lloyd Jerome in 2018. Barbara is survived by her children, Mary Beth Hummel (James), Lori Ann Jerome, John Christopher Jerome (Erin), Aaron Daniel Jerome; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hoy- Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment, will be later that afternoon in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
