Barbara Ann (Boyd)
Jerome
Barbara Ann (Boyd) Jerome, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away on August 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
