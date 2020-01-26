Dale J. Jessup
Dale J. Jessup, age 57, of Maxwell, Neb., passed away in Omaha, Neb., on January 24, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House.
He was born in Omaha, on December 21, 1962. Dale graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the class of 1981. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Jessup.
Dale is survived by his wife, Dawn Jessup; children, Dehjin Pursley (Derek), Dalton Deidel (Jessica), Jordan Jessup; father, Scott S. Jessup (Mary); mother, Judy Kilnoski (Bud); 5 grandchildren; a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Branson Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
