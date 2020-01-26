Dale J. Jessup

Dale J. Jessup, age 57, of Maxwell, Neb., passed away in Omaha, Neb., on January 24, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House.

He was born in Omaha, on December 21, 1962. Dale graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the class of 1981. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Jessup.

Dale is survived by his wife, Dawn Jessup; children, Dehjin Pursley (Derek), Dalton Deidel (Jessica), Jordan Jessup; father, Scott S. Jessup (Mary); mother, Judy Kilnoski (Bud); 5 grandchildren; a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Branson Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

To send flowers to the family of Dale Jessup, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 28
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
11:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
