Pauline Nellie Jobusch Pauline Nellie Jobusch, 99, of Fort Collins, Colo., died March 15, 2020. She was born February 15, 1921, in Lovilia, Iowa. She was a 1938 graduate of Granger, Iowa, High School and a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, in Council Bluffs. She married the love of her life, Louis Jobusch, in July 1943. While Louis served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII, Pauline worked in several wartime-related jobs, warship parts record keeping, at Hunters Point, Calif.; 30 caliber ammunition inspection, in Ankeny, Iowa; making war ration cookies, in Minneapolis, Minn.; and seamstress for ammunition bags, in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1955, Pauline and Louis made their home in Council Bluffs, where she worked as a bookkeeper and cashier for Rog & Scotty's Super Valu for 21 years. Pauline was an avid sports fan, cheering the loudest for the Iowa State Cyclones. She loved travelling and sightseeing, especially in Colorado and the Rocky Mountains. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marguerite (Oyres) Sonnenburg; Louis, her husband of 64 years, 8 months, and 18 days; brother, Walter; and baby sister, Ileen. Pauline is survived by her son, David, of Windsor, Colo.; nieces and nephews; and many friends special to her. Her ashes will be scattered in Rocky Mountain National Park at a private ceremony, reuniting her with her beloved husband. A celebration of Pauline's life is planned for later this year in Colorado. Please contact Goes Funeral Care at 970-482-2221 for updates on the service. Should friends desire, memorials may be sent to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, in Council Bluffs.

