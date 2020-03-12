Ada D.
Johnson
Ada D. Johnson, age 97, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 10, 2020, at Northcrest Living Center. Ada was born August 12, 1922, in Treynor, Iowa, to the late Harry and Mabel (Goos) Husz. She retired from Western Printing Company in 1986 after 27 years of service. In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Johnson in 1982; daughter, Janet (Carl "Corky") Murphy; and brother, Alvin Husz.
Ada is survived by son, Gary (Pat) Kesselring, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Cindy Kesselring, Terry Kesselring, Bonnie (Tony) Isom; two great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Chambers, of Treynor; special friends, Michelle and Jeff Keefer, of Council Bluffs.
Graveside service and burial, Friday, 11 a.m., in the Malvern, Iowa Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
