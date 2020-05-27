Gayla L. Johnson, age 75, of Council Bluffs, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., after a short battle with Myasthenia Gravis. Gayla was born on April 12, 1945, in Council Bluffs, to Robert J. and Willa Belle Mingus. She grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1963. She attended Iowa State University, and married Jim Johnson in 1966. They were married for 54 years. Gayla was a homemaker for 20 years and then worked at Tim O'Neill Chevrolet, Acceptance Insurance Company and W.R. Berkley Corporation, retiring in 2010. Gayla was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Joyce Talty and her husband Emmett. She is survived by her husband, Jim Johnson; daughter, Julie Brohm and her husband Kevin; son, James Johnson and his wife Jackie; daughter, Jane Hall and her husband Mike; son, Jason Johnson and his wife Jen; grandchildren, Ryan, Erica and Lauren Brohm, Robert and Jimmy Johnson, Anna, Blake and Leah Hall, Spencer, Carter and Graham Johnson; and one great-grandchild, Scarlet Johnson. She is also survived by sister, Laura Huffman; brother, Jim Mingus and his wife Diana; sister, Joanne Murray and her husband Jeff; sister-in-law, Janice Tiarks and her husband Fritz along with many nieces and nephews. Gayla was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi, St. Marks United Methodist Church and a volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She spent many years as a 4H leader in Pottawattamie County. It is the families hope that in the future friends and family may be able to come together to celebrate Gayla's life. Open visitation, Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Private family graveside service, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Ave.
Service information
May 28
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
1:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
