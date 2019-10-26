Helen J. Johnson
Helen J. Johnson, age 85, of Stuart, Iowa, formerly of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away October 22, 2019, in Stuart.
Funeral service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Peterson Mortuary. Per Helen's request there will be no family visitation. Interment in the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials directed to Kindred Hospice, 5399 Chimra Rd. Panora, IA 50216.
