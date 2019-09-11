Kristin Karin (Krissie) Johnson
Kristin Karin (Krissie) Johnson, age 45, former resident of Council Bluffs, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Normal, Ill., on August 21, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Sandra Johnson and Drs. Ronald Johnson and Deb Brock; sister, Jennifer Johnson, and children, Gavin and Alexis Sheridan; and extended family in Wisconsin. Krissie worked at State Farm Insurance Co. in Bloomington/Normal.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorials may be made in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Autism Speaks, The Autism Place (TAP) or Midlands Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.