Merle Lee Johnson, age 94, passed away August 19, 2019, at Fox Run.
Merle was born in Council Bluffs, on May 21, 1925, to the late Howard L. and Grace M. (Dunn) Johnson and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He entered the Army in 1943 and fought in the Battle of the Bulge, where he was injured and received the Purple Heart. After his discharge, Merle studied Pharmacy at Creighton University and started a successful career in pharmacy which included his ownership of Johnson Pharmacy with his brother Rollie for 40 plus years. Merle was united in marriage to wife Dalys on August 18, 1945, and they were blessed with 3 children. Together they raised their family and Merle enjoyed bowling, golf, bridge, scrabble and watching his Creighton Bluejays and Iowa Hawkeyes. His memberships include Broadway United Methodist Church and Rotary Club. He received the Mercy Heritage Award for Health, and Merle loved to travel.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dalys 2008; daughter, Nikki Jo Ford 2014; brother, Rollie 2015, and his wife Regina.
Survivors include daughter, Leslie Shively and husband Tom, of West Des Moines, Iowa; son, Greg and wife Jane, of Carmel, Ind., 7 grandchildren; and his 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, 9 to 10 a.m., followed by funeral service, at 10 a.m., with military rites by American Legion Post #2, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Lunch will follow the service in the community room at the funeral home. Family interment, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
