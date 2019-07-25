Ronnie Lee Johnson
Ronnie Lee Johnson, age 65, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 24, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ronnie was born May 16, 1954, in Council Bluffs, to the late Carroll and Margaret Ann (Shanno) Johnson. He graduated from Oakland, Iowa High School in 1972 and attended IWCC for 1 year. Ronnie worked as a lead maintenance mechanic for ConAgra Foods for 27 years, retiring in 2000.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie J. Johnson in 1999; and his brother, Rodney in 2003.
Ronnie is survived by his brother, Lloyd Johnson, of Council Bluffs; sister, Carol Ann Larson, of Oakland; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials, suggested to the Pottawattamie County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.