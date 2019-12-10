Bertie A. Jones
Bertie A. Jones, age 84, passed away December 7, 2019.
She was born December 14, 1934, to the late Loren and Edna Mae Wyble. Bertie retired from JC Penny and was a member of Highpoint Open Bible Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; brothers, David and Loren Wyble; sister, Rosemary Maples; son-in-law, Bob Bogardus.
Bertie is survived by her children, Rosemarie Jones-Chew (Norman), Daniel Jones (Cheryl), Pam Jones-Bogardus; sisters, Lola Poff and Bessie Ward (Ralph); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Highpoint Open Bible Church.
