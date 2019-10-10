James E. Jones
James E. Jones, age 97, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 9, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Jim was born October 16, 1921, in Modale, Iowa, to the late Herman B. and Frances B. (Howard) Jones and graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1940. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Seabees during WWII and came home and graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1948. Jim worked for Iowa Soda Co. as their accountant for 24 years, and Pottawattamie County Treasurer's office for 6 years. Jim married Donna Marie Nelson on September 5, 1964, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Arlene, Frances and Cecil; and his grandson, Michael McQueen.
Survivors include wife, Donna Marie; son, Lynn A. McQueen and wife Pat; granddaughters, Lisa Smothers and husband Dennis, Jeanette Lynn McQueen; great-grandson, Ryan Smothers; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., all at the funeral home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow at Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials.
