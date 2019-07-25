Leland L. Jones
Leland L. Jones, age 84, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away July 23, 2019.
He was born November 29, 1934, in Effingham, Ill., to the late Clyde and Zelma (Noffke) Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. Jones.
Leland is survived by his son, Perry Jones; granddaughter, Camerin Jones; and many other family and friends.
Visitation is Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment is in the Garner Township Cemetery at a later date. The family will direct memorials.
