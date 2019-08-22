Shirley A. Jones
Shirley A. Jones, age 87, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 20, 2019, at her home.
Shirley was born January 15, 1932, in Harlan, Iowa, to the late Walter and Olive (McCoy) Pitt. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949. Shirley married Charles R. "Bob" Jones on June 17, 1950, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 6 children, Evelyn, Charles, Donald, Danny, William and Cathy. Shirley worked for World Radio and Harry Michaels Income Tax Service for many years. She was an avid KC Royals fan and loved wrestling.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Jones in 1999; grandson, Raul Wolf, III in 2019; and sister, Lucille Arp in 1997.
Shirley is survived by her children, Evelyn "Susie" (Robert) Woods, Charles "Dick" (Patty) Jones, Donald (Carol) Jones, all of Council Bluffs, Danny (Kathy) Jones, of North Platte, Neb., William (Susan) Jones, of Council Bluffs, Cathy (Raul) Wolf, of Osborne, Kan.; 75 grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene Dahl and Maxine Reid, both of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.