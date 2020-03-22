Ted William Jones Ted William Jones, born June 20, 1961, passed away March 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Mary Ann; brother, Tim. Survived by son, Jeff (Hope) Jones; grandchildren, Dillon and Hannah Jones; brothers, Tom Jones (Barb Garmann), Terry (Chris) Jones; many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Ted's life to be held at a later date.
