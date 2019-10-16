Lyle Dean Jordan
Lyle Dean Jordan, age 89, passed away October 13, 2019, at Risen Son. Lyle was born January 21, 1930, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to the late Lloyd and Josephine (Longmeyer) Jordan, and graduated from Pisgah High School in 1947. His employment includes Sheraton Hotel Corp for 20 years, and retiring from Peter Kiewit and Sons in 1992 after 20 years.
He was preceded in death by wife, Darlene (Pope) Jordan in 1985; first wife, Darlene (Newman) Boudreau in 1997; daughter, Joni Hight; sister, Betty Rose Karnes; brothers, Stanley (Bud) Jordan and Glen Jordan. Survivors include son, James Jordan; step sons, Randy (Kathi) Markel, Dan (Mary) Markel; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m., to 12 p.m., followed by funeral service at 12 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to EveryStep Hospice.
