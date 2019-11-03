Donald D. Jorgensen
Donald D. Jorgensen, age 72, passed away October 30, 2019.
He was born February 3, 1947, in Council Bluffs, to the late William and Ellen (McIntosh) Jorgensen. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1965 and continued his education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Neb. He retired from Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his nieces, Kristie Fox, Jennifer Pick; and great-nephew, Sean Pick.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Fox; niece, Jeanne Lush (Darrell); great-niece, Felicia Pick; great-nephews, Cameron and Jerrod Pick; great-great-nephew, Landon Pick; and a host of other family and friends.
Private family services will be held.
