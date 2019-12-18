Donald
Gustav Kadereit
Donald Gustav Kadereit was welcomed home into his heavenly Father's arms on December 16, 2019.
He was born to Gustav and Sophie (Grapp) Kadereit, on January 13, 1925, in Council Bluffs. Don married Norma Ruth Murphy in 1945. Together they raised 3 children, Donald Paul, Connie and Brian. He worked various jobs including on his parent's farm, locomotive engineer at Rock Island Railroad and custodian at Tinley Elementary. He was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church where he spent countless hours maintaining and perfecting the lawn. Don enjoyed riding his bicycle, gardening and proudly shared his produce and homemade canned goods with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma in 1988; daughter, Connie in 2013; and siblings, Marie, George, Irene, Hattie, Dorothy and Bernice.
He is survived by sons, Donald (Marsha), of Council Bluffs and Brian (Kathy), of Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Michael (Ellen) Murphy, of Salt Lake City, Utah; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don's contagious smile, sweet servant heart and the twinkle in his eyes will be missed by the many family and friends who loved him dearly.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Saturday, 10 a.m., all at Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th Street. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow back at the church social hall. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church.
A very special thank you to the Amelia Place for their loving care during the last 7 years of his life.
