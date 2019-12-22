Kimberly Ann Kasperbauer
Kimberly Kasperbauer, age 50, from Kansas City, Mo., surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 8:20 p.m., at St. Luke's Hospice House, in Kansas City.
Born at Ehrling Berquist Hospital, Offutt Airforce Base, Omaha, Neb., on September 6, 1969, to Patrick and Kathy (Meiers) Kasperbauer. Kim spent her early years abroad and moving from one post to another as her father served his army, military assignments. From a young age, Kim had an adventurous spirit and passion for others. She loved people and children and that led to her vocation-teaching. She graduated from Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs and went on to attend Iowa State University, where she was a proud member of the Tri Delta sorority. After graduation from Iowa State University, she served as a public school teacher in Iowa and Nebraska and a middle-school assistant principal. She also taught and held leadership positions at Concordia Language Villages for 10 summers. Completing her Master's Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she moved to Kansas City in 2007 to become a teacher-educator in Higher Education. She married Michelle "Shellie" Myers on May 4, 2013. Her proudest and greatest accomplishment was the birth of her daughter, Isabelle "Izzy" Amelia Kasperbauer on December 7, 2005. Kim delighted in preparing food and sharing with friends and family. She has touched and forever changed the lives of many others in her years on this earth.
Kim was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Kasperbauer; and 2 younger brothers, Joey and Patrick.
She is survived by her spouse, Shellie Myers; daughter, Izzy Kasperbauer; mother, Kathy Kasperbauer; sister, Jenny (Kasperbauer) Vacanti; brother-in-law, Mark Vacanti and their 3 sons, Tarentino, Domenic and Luca; and sister-in-law, Amy (Cates) Kasperbauer. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at Charter Funerals in Gladstone, Mo., 77 NE 72nd Street, Gladstone, MO., on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Friends and family are invited to a memorial visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m, followed by a Celebration of Life Service.
Special thanks to the 5th floor hospital staff and doctors at St. Luke's Hospital, of Kansas City (Plaza) and the staff and volunteers of St. Luke's Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64111.
