Billy Gene Kavanaugh
Billy Gene Kavanaugh, age 77, passed away January 30, 2020, at Midlands Living Center.
Billy was born September 15, 1942, in Sioux City, Iowa, to the late John and Fonda (Kennett) Kavanaugh and worked as a floorman for Epson for 26 plus years and Iowa School for the Deaf for 7 years. Billy was a member of the Silent Club and Creekside Church.
He is survived by wife, Sandra; daughter, Agnes Fields and husband Tim, all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Nathan and Morgan Fields; brother, Don and wife Susan, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; nieces and nephews.
Visitation, Tuesday, 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.