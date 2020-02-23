Rose Marie Kay
Rose Marie Kay, age 91, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 7, 2020, at her home.
Rose was born July 4, 1928, at Shelby, Iowa, to the late Carl and Elsie (Green) Mortensen. She married Wilbur Keith Kay on November 27, 1955. Rose is survived by one daughter, Nancy Hildreth, of Council Bluffs; two sons, Gary (Deb) Kay, of Ashland, Neb., and Brian Kay, of Minden, Iowa; her six grandchildren, Samantha (Jason) Stevens, McKenzie Ring, Mitchell (fiance', Courtney Killion) Kay, Lindsay (Tim) Gatewood, Austin (Michelle) Kay, and Carolyn (Mike) Buckelew; four great-grandchildren, Rylan Ring, Anna Stevens, Nora Kay, and Everett Gatewood; four step-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Avis Mortensen.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Kay in 2011; five brothers, George, Ronald, Robert and Hugh Mortensen and Ted Balster.
Rose graduated from Shelby High School in 1946, then attended Buena Vista College, at Storm Lake, Iowa. She taught school in Atlantic and Harlan, Iowa. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Rose and her husband, Keith retired from the farm in 1994 and moved to a home in Council Bluffs. They moved to Harmony Court in 2003. After Keith's passing, Rose moved to Bethany Heights.
Memorial service, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Visitation with the family, Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa.
