Duane Kahl
Duane Kahl, age 87, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away January 20, 2020, at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Kahl, of Glenwood; children, Albert David (Kristen) Kahl, of Sand Springs, Okla., Debi (David) Muellner, of Glenwood, and Dan (Debra) Kahl, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola, Iowa, followed by burial with military honors in the Mineola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. Family will direct memorials.
