Betty Lou Kelley
Betty Lou Kelley, age 92, passed away August 9, 2019, at Midlands Living Center.
Betty was born July 12, 1927, in Council Bluffs. Betty was the eldest child of the late Louis C. "Lou" Kelley Sr. and Sarah "Alberta" Kelley.
She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1945, and completed Lab Tech Training at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Betty worked in the medical field all of her working life. She worked for Dr. Simmons, Dr. Long, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Zacharias, to name a few. She also taught in the Medical Assistant Program at Nettleton Business College. Betty loved Princess House Crystal. She worked her way up to the position of regional manager in the company. Betty was a lifelong member and elder at Bethany Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Louis C. "Bud"; Robert Michael; and Patrick John.
Betty is survived by nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews.
Visitation is Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. 7th St. Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. .Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Presbyterian Church.
