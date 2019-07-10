Elaine Kelly
Elaine Kelly, age 86, passed away July 5, 2019.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., on March 21, 1933, to the late Edward and Veronica (Hajek) Roos. Elaine graduated from South High in Omaha and retired from Younkers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Patrick; son, Patrick Leo.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Quinn Kelly, Sr.; children, Quinn Kelly, Jr. (Pam), David Kelly and Ryan Kelly, Anne Patten, Kristin Kelly and Veronica Kelly-Mower; brother, Dwain Roos (Ethel); 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Rosary recitation is at 4:30 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., on Friday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, at Corpus Christi Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. The family will direct memorials.
