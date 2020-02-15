Susanne C. "Sue" Kelsey

Susanne C. "Sue" Kelsey, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 13, 2020, at Azria Health Montclair in Omaha, Neb.

Sue was born October 16, 1939, in Grand Island, Neb., to the late Harold and Johanna (Warnke) Roach. She graduated from Doniphan, Neb., High School in 1957. Sue married Wesley E. Kelsey on July 20, 1957. They were blessed with four children, Wesley, Douglas, Susan and Patrick. Sue was a wire tech for Computer Cable for 20 years, retiring in March of 2000. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Wes Kelsey in 2005 and seven siblings.

Sue is survived by her children and spouses, Wes and Dee Kelsey, Doug and Laurie Kelsey, Sue and Sal Autera, all of Council Bluffs, Pat and Cindy Kelsey, of Atlantic, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her six siblings, Harold "Sonny" Roach, Stan (Kathy) Roach, Greg (Sherry) Roach, Patty (Bill) Nunnenkamp, Carol (Ed) Caudill, and Karen (Ron) McIntosh; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Monday, 1 p.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorial contributions are suggested to any veteran organizations.

Service information

Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Feb 17
Graveside Service
Monday, February 17, 2020
1:00PM
Cedar Lawn Cemetery
1350 E. Pierce Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
