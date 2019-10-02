Leo B. Kenealy
On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Leo Kenealy, a loving husband and father passed away following a short illness at the age of 86.
Leo was born October 8, 1932, in Neola, Iowa, to Jerome and Florence (Schierbrock) Kenealy. Leo lived by the motto: "If you cannot sell yourself you will always be a failure in life". Leo learned this from an elder salesman who told him that in life, you are always selling yourself through the quality work you do, to your family, co-workers, friends and society in general. Leo's business ventures were in farming, owner of the Minden Bowl and Cafe, and sales person for O's Gold Seed. His greatest business accomplishment was being a founding partner of Four Star Seed Company in 1984. Four Star Seed Company is a Midwestern, farm-family owned, independent seed company based in Western Iowa. Over the years he was joined by his son Dennis and grew the company with sales primarily in seed corn and soybeans over a five-state area. Four Star Seed Company remains a family owned company with sons Dennis and Pat Kenealy now the primary owners.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Florence; brothers, Ray, Phil, Tom; and sister, Mary.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joann (Berens) and their 6 children, Kris (Jack) Stamp, of Persia, Iowa, Kathy Kenealy, of Omaha, Neb., Dennis (Jeanette) Kenealy, of Beebeetown, Iowa, Pat (Shari) Kenealy, of La Vista, Neb., Mike (Susie) Kenealy, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Susan (Mike) Vandermuss, of Omaha; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Leo has chosen to donate his body to the Creighton University School of Medicine for medical research.
Visitation with the family will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Neola, Iowa, from 4 to 6 p.m., with rosary starting at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Neola, at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon at St. Patrick Catholic Church Hall. Memorial donations are to be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the American Lung Association.
