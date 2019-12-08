Judith L. Kenkel
Judith L. Kenkel, age 82, passed away December 7, 2019.
She was born in Portsmouth, Iowa, on May 13, 1937, to the late John and Helen (Schwery) Haller. Judith graduated from Harlan High School with the class of 1955. She had a 43-year career with AVON and was a proud member of AA with 42 years of sobriety.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Haller and sister, JoAnn Ulfers.
Judith is survived by her husband of 64 years, Theodore Kenkel; children, Daniel Kenkel, Randall Kenkel (Melissa), Jan Bryan (Kerry) and Kelly Walsh; sister, Janis Kloewer; grandchildren, Nick Kinney, Jake Kinney (Erin), Kyla Shea (Eric), Quinn Walsh (Beth), Kane Kenkel (Jenna); 4 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
A prayer service will begin at 5 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., on Tuesday, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff Street, in Council Bluffs. Interment is in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.