Lois (Guinan) Kenkel
Lois (Guinan) Kenkel, passed away at home, August 3, 2019, under St Croix hospice care surrounded by loved ones. Her last journey on earth was a grace-filled 18 month struggle with ALS.
She was born June 28, 1945. Lois graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. Received her Associate's degree in nursing at IWCC and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Clarkson College. She worked as an RN for over 30 years, in Omaha, Neb., and on both east and west coasts. She was an enthusiastic Catholic, teaching in a Religious Formation Program for children at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, Neb., for 13 years. She distributed Holy Communion to residents at Lakeside Village Retirement Community. She loved to read and travel. As a young mother, she started a Cub Scout den that grew into a thriving Cub Scout Pack.
She was always interested in politics and changed from a liberal to conservative while she lived and worked in San Francisco, Calif. She was one of the founding members of the Omaha Liberty Ladies Organization. One of her greatest joys in life was her 3 grandchildren and as a grandmother, she rocked. Lois was a giver, always had a beautiful smile, and was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Frances Guinan; sisters, Darlene Pierce, Joan Wood and Bonnie Grubs; brothers, Terry Guinan and Larry Guinan.
She is survived by husband, Dean; sons, Timothy and Jeff; daughter-in-law, Donna; beloved grandchildren, Eleanor, Nathan, and Lindsey Kenkel; and loyal dog, Quinn; brothers, Mickey and John Guinan, of Omaha, and Pat Guinan, of Council Bluffs.
Visitation, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m., at John A. Gentleman, 14151 Pacific Street Chapel. Mass of Christian burial, Friday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street. Interment, in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 77th and West Center Road, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation to Lois' favorite charities.
