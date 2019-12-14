Karen R.
Kennedy
Karen R. Kennedy, age 79, passed away December 13, 2019.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on December 28, 1939, to the late Clifford and Maxine (McKeown) Miller. Karen graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1958. She retired from the Council Bluffs School System as the head cook at Roosevelt Elementary School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Kennedy, Jr.; sister, Linda Gardner; daughter-in-law, Connie Kennedy.
Karen is survived by her sons, Jay Kennedy, Rob Kennedy (Marilyn), Mark Kennedy (Katie); 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; best friend, Judy Chamberlain; her caregiver, Becky Baughman; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Crescent, Iowa Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
