Terry Francis Kenney
Terry Francis Kenney, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 26, 2020, in Perry, Iowa.
Terry was born August 31, 1935, and was united in marriage to JoAnn Elizabeth Carroll, on January 25, 1958. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War for two years and played on the U.S. Army Hockey team. He worked for the Illinois Central Railroad as a switchman for 38 years. He was an 80 year member of St. Peter's Church and attended daily mass at St. Mary's. He had a strong catholic faith and was devoted to serving the Lord. Terry stood behind his beliefs, and was a selfless man, putting others first. He loved his family and was a true and loyal friend. He enjoyed the dog races, listening to Shawn announce on ESPN and watching sports, especially hockey. He was a longtime volunteer at Mohm's Place.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Virgie Moser Kenney; wife, JoAnn, in 2013; brother, Tom Kenney; and his multiple brothers and sisters-in-law.
Survivors include his children, Debbie Castillo, of Fountain Valley, Calif., Todd (Mindy) Kenney, of Lindenhurst, Ill., Matt (Laura) Kenney, of Maple Grove, Minn., Paula (Reinhard) Stenzel, of Yorba Linda, Calif., Shawn Kenney, of Perry; sister, MaryAnn Draper; his brother-in-law, Jack Moore; grandchildren, Charlie Castillo, Joe Castillo, Tommy Kenney, Danny (Monica) Kenney, Halley Kenney, Tyler Kenney, Megan Kenney, Lauren Kenney, Jayna Kenney, Geren Kenney; his great-grandchildren, Wrigley, Parker and Camden Kenney (Dan, Kenney's sons).
Rosary recitation, Monday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation, until 8 p.m., at Cutler O'Neill Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following, at Kottas Hall, at St. Peter's Church. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Mohm's Place.
