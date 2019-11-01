Verna Marie Kephart
Verna Marie Kephart, age 82, passed away October 29, 2019.
She is survived by children, Joe Carson, Kim Carson Franco, Penny (Gregg) Lorenzen, Justin Kephart, Les (Christina) Kephart, Steven Kephart, Bonnie Kephart; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Olson, Sandy (Keith) Allmon; many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Services, 10 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Korisko-Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 5108 F. Street, Omaha, NE 68117. Burial, 3 p.m., at the Woodbine Cemetery in Woodbine, IA. Visitation, 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, at Korisko-Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.