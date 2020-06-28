Dennis Eugene Kirlin, age 87, passed away June 25, 2020. Dennis was born September 13, 1932, to the late Philip and Clare (Lukegord) Kirlin. He was a Ret. Permanent Deacon at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Ret. Professor/ Dean at Iowa Western Community College. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert and Robert's wife, Joanne. Dennis is survived by wife, Patricia (Pat) Meyer Kirlin; daughter, Ann Feldmann (Roger); son, Dennis J. Kirlin (Claire); four grandchildren, Nathan (Caitlin) Feldmann, Megan Schmitt (Peyton), Michael Feldmann, and Matthew Feldmann; and a host of other family and friends. There will be a rosary recitation service at 5 p.m., on Monday, June 29, 2020, with a visitation following until 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St., Council Bluffs, IA. Interment is at the Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials in his honor, including to the Dennis E. Kirlin Scholarship at Iowa Western Community College.
