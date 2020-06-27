Dennis Eugene Kirlin Dennis Eugene Kirlin, age 87, passed away June 25, 2020. Rosary recitation at 5 p.m., on Monday, June 29, 2020, with a visitation following until 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St, Council Bluffs, IA. Interment is in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials in his honor for the Dennis E. Kirlin Scholarship at Iowa Western Community College. Complete notice Sunday.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.