Jackie Ruth (Norman) Roberts Kitchen
Jackie Ruth (Norman) Roberts Kitchen, age 81, passed away on September 28, 2019.
She was born in Ord, Neb., on February 13, 1938, to the late Wayne and Margeret (Fredrick) Norman.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Roberts; son, Richard Roberts; sister, Beverly Baumeister.
Jackie is survived by her husband, David Kitchen; daughter, Susan Roberts; sister, Marjorie Graham (Donald); 2 grandsons, Bradley and Bryan Roberts.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed towards the Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. Suite A, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
