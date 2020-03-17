Duane D. "Butch" Klahn
Duane D. "Butch" Klahn, age 91, passed away March 15, 2020.
He was born November 4, 1928, to the late August and Helen (Timm) Klahn. Duane was a lifelong farmer and later in life was a landlord.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Klahn; sons, Bruce Klahn and John Klahn; daughter-in-law, Vicky Klahn; grandchildren, Robert Klahn, Tyler Robinson, Bruce Klahn, Jr.; his great-granddaughter, Erin Lynn Gamblin; brothers, Robert Petersen and Harlan Klahn.
Duane is survived by his daughter, Jane Chan (Gene); daughter-in-law, Carolyn Klahn; grandchildren, Neal Klahn (Barbara), Melinda Evans (Tim), Robbie Klahn (Christine), Melissa Alford (Justin), Joanna Eggers and Jennifer Hogan; step-grandchildren, Amy Parks (Ken), Chris Chan (Jenny Harvey), Adam Chan (Stefanie); his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Treynor, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Treynor Fire and Rescue or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor.
