Richard H. "Dick" Klement
Richard H. "Dick" Klement, age 87, passed away February 16, 2020, at his residence.
Dick was born in Omaha, Neb., on October 17, 1932, to the late William F. and Helen E. (Stanley) Klement. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Dick worked and retired from Crestline Pipe Company.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Michael Klement; wives, Shirley Townsend and Patsy Klement; granddaughter, Kimberly Ross; brothers, William F. Klement, Jr., and Jack and Joann Klement; brother-in-law, Calvin Burbeck.
Dick is survived by his children, Vickie Hering and husband Eberhard, Rich Klement and wife Patty, Jeff Klement and wife Nancy, Denise Gillette and husband Denny; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mardell Burbeck; sister-in-law, Wilma Klement; nieces and nephews; and Patsy Klement's extended family.
Visitation, Friday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:30 a.m., all at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Rev. Eberhard Hering, Dick's son-in-law, officiant. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery, with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon will follow at the Spillway Bar and Grill. Memorials to ALS of the Heartland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.